Sourceless (STR) Trading Up 59% Over Last Week

Sourceless (STR) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Sourceless has a market cap of $250.87 million and $1,738.93 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 59% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007647 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00029997 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00202607 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,058.10 or 1.00052711 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01105691 USD and is up 10.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,612.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

