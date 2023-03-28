Sourceless (STR) 1-Day Volume Hits $222.48

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $231.00 million and approximately $222.48 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 46.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00029529 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018030 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00199475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,901.46 or 1.00080221 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01000443 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

