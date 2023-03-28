SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Up 107.9% in March

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 2.4 %

SoundHound AI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,662. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

