Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

