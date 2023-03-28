Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Plans GBX 8 Dividend

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Softcat Stock Performance

Shares of Softcat stock traded up GBX 65 ($0.80) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,219 ($14.98). The company had a trading volume of 327,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,627. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,200.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,204.61. The stock has a market cap of £2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2,160.71, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Softcat has a 1-year low of GBX 1,059 ($13.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,778 ($21.85).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Softcat Company Profile

In other Softcat news, insider Graham Charlton sold 12,801 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($14.60), for a total transaction of £152,075.88 ($186,848.36). Corporate insiders own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Featured Articles

