Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 837.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sodexo Trading Up 1.6 %
SDXAY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.95. 4,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on SDXAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sodexo from €90.00 ($96.77) to €101.00 ($108.60) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sodexo from €93.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($112.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sodexo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.
About Sodexo
Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sodexo (SDXAY)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.