Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 9,300.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Silver One Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SLVRF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. 118,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,536. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. Silver One Resources has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.42.
About Silver One Resources
