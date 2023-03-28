Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 9,300.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver One Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLVRF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. 118,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,536. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. Silver One Resources has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

