Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Gap Up to $70.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.00, but opened at $75.03. Signature Bank shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 21,710,805 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

