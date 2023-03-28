Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Declines By 45.1%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 502,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 350,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 279,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 135,235 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 107,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MHF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 61,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0198 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.