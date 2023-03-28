Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Increases By 250.5%

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a growth of 250.5% from the February 28th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the period.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NCZ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. 153,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,352. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

(Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also

