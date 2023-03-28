Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Drops By 66.7%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TSGTY remained flat at $51.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. 320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTY)
