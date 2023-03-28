Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Expands By 186.1%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 186.1% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 626,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 49,689 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 23.0% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 114,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance
CUBA stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Dividend Announcement
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.
