Short Interest in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Rises By 323.7%

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,200 shares, a growth of 323.7% from the February 28th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of GAB stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,624. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.