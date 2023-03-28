Short Interest in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Rises By 323.7%

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,200 shares, a growth of 323.7% from the February 28th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GAB stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,624. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

