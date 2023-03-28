Short Interest in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Rises By 195.3%

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 195.3% from the February 28th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,370. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $175.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.86 million. Analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.83%.

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 103,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

