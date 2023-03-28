Short Interest in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Grows By 387.7%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 387.7% from the February 28th total of 442,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 24.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TENX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tenax Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 368,836 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

