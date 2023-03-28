Short Interest in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Grows By 387.7%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 387.7% from the February 28th total of 442,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 24.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TENX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tenax Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 368,836 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of TENX stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. 170,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,269,126. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

(Get Rating)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.