Short Interest in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW) Drops By 61.1%

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Tastemaker Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition stock. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 676,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Tastemaker Acquisition Price Performance

Tastemaker Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,773. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

