Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Increases By 3,550.0%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 3,550.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYIEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Symrise from €107.00 ($115.05) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

SYIEY traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 209,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,936. Symrise has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

