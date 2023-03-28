Short Interest in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Decreases By 72.1%

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the February 28th total of 13,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of SLF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.45. 404,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,077. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.541 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 52.75%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,398,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,172,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,627 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,387 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,501,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,328,000 after purchasing an additional 786,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,054,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,135,000 after purchasing an additional 770,965 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.
