Short Interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Declines By 41.0%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,500 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the February 28th total of 372,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %
SONN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,874. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.30. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3,609.07% and a negative net margin of 11,316.93%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.70 price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
About Sonnet BioTherapeutics
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
