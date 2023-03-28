Short Interest in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Decreases By 97.8%

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the February 28th total of 6,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of RDHL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,840. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

