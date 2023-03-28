Short Interest in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Decreases By 97.8%

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the February 28th total of 6,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of RDHL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,840. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $114.00.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
