Short Interest in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Decreases By 83.8%

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the February 28th total of 478,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PlayAGS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 29,120 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 70,206 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 977,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,614. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.89. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $8.40.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. PlayAGS had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $81.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PlayAGS will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

