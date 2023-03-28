Short Interest in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Expands By 150.7%

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 150.7% from the February 28th total of 418,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSO. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.29) to GBX 980 ($12.04) in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.61) to GBX 915 ($11.24) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,017.86.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Performance

NYSE PSO traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.91. Pearson has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pearson

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,884,000 after acquiring an additional 352,469 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 172,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 397,676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 84,354 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,553,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.