Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Declines By 68.4%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the February 28th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:NM traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 40,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,667. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Navios Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Navios Maritime by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 412,836 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

