Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Declines By 68.4%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the February 28th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Navios Maritime Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NM traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 40,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,667. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Navios Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Navios Maritime Company Profile
Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navios Maritime (NM)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.