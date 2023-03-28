Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Increases By 155.0%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 155.0% from the February 28th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDD. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,577,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 667,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,445,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after purchasing an additional 475,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,924,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 179,938 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 341.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 661,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 511,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 65.9% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 522,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 207,347 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

EDD remained flat at $4.54 during trading hours on Tuesday. 50,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,272. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $5.02.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

