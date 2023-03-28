Short Interest in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Grows By 249.6%

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 249.6% from the February 28th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 39,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 221.8% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Price Performance

MBCN traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $28.30. 6,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,771. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

