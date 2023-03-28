Short Interest in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Drops By 90.9%

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. 771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

