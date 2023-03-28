Short Interest in Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Increases By 350.0%

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Medallion Bank Price Performance

MBNKP traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. 319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159. Medallion Bank has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.73.

Medallion Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank operates as an industrial bank in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects.

