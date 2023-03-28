Short Interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Drops By 97.7%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the February 28th total of 2,770,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luokung Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKCO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luokung Technology by 46.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 272,376 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luokung Technology during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luokung Technology by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 5,730,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Luokung Technology Stock Performance

LKCO stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Luokung Technology has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination.

