Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Drops By 42.3%

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the February 28th total of 278,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 31.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,859,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 448,458 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 162,115 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 903,321 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 69,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 838,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 36,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 334,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,356. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

