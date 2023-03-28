Short Interest in Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Rises By 166.7%

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Legacy Education Alliance Trading Down 0.4 %
LEAI traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. 7,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,888. Legacy Education Alliance has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.
Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile
