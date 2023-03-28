Short Interest in Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Rises By 166.7%

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Legacy Education Alliance Trading Down 0.4 %

LEAI traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. 7,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,888. Legacy Education Alliance has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

Get Legacy Education Alliance alerts:

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the R Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Education Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Education Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.