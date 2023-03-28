Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Grows By 281.3%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 281.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

