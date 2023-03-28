Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Increases By 173.4%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 173.4% from the February 28th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE VGM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.69. 162,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,709. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

