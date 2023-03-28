Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Declines By 69.2%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ KBWP traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.82. 81,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.53. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $72.41 and a 12-month high of $92.03. The firm has a market cap of $342.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.67.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
