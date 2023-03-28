Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Declines By 69.2%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ KBWP traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.82. 81,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.53. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $72.41 and a 12-month high of $92.03. The firm has a market cap of $342.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

