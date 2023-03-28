Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Declines By 85.0%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the February 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IHYF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.17. 10,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $24.10.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.127 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
