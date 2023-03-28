Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Declines By 85.0%

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2023

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the February 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IHYF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.17. 10,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.127 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000.

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

(Get Rating)

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.