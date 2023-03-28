Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Declines By 85.0%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the February 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IHYF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.17. 10,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.127 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

