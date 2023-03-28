Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Grows By 282.4%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 282.4% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.10. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICAGY shares. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 103.04 ($1.27) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.45 ($1.56) to €1.70 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.67.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

