Short Interest in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Increases By 126.4%

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a growth of 126.4% from the February 28th total of 37,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IMV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,369. IMV has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 12,695.41% and a negative net margin of 11,547.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that IMV will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMV

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of IMV from $65.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of IMV by 680.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 89,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of IMV by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IMV by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Institutional investors own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engaged in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The firm leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

