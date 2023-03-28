Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Declines By 76.5%

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCG traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $6.06. 43,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,317. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20.

