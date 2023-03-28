Short Interest in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Declines By 71.2%

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGAA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 45.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 583,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 183,700 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 18.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 8.6% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after buying an additional 109,507 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 53.3% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,234,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after buying an additional 429,414 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Up 4.1 %

GGAA stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.05. 77,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,101. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $27.37.

About Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

