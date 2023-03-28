Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Rises By 323.2%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 323.2% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Fuji Electric Price Performance

Shares of FELTY opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Fuji Electric has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fuji Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

About Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

