Short Interest in Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Drops By 88.2%

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the February 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fosterville South Exploration Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of FSXLF traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.43. 25,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,373. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.38 and a 200-day moving average of 0.30. Fosterville South Exploration has a 52 week low of 0.20 and a 52 week high of 0.58.

About Fosterville South Exploration

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. The Company's principal properties are the 100% owned Lauriston Gold Project covering an area of 215 km2; Golden Mountain Project, which covers an area of 102 km2; Moormbool Project comprising three granted licenses; and Providence Project that covers an area of 650 km2.

