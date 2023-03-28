Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Declines By 42.5%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the February 28th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATBP traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,687. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1719 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.40%.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

