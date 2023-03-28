Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Expands By 189.8%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, an increase of 189.8% from the February 28th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,722. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

