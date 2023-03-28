Short Interest in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Rises By 66.7%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DoubleDown Interactive Trading Up 5.7 %
NASDAQ:DDI opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,876,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,007 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)
- Smartsheet Can Bolster Workflow Ecosystems and Your Portfolio
- Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
- 3 Cash-Rich Companies That Buy-and-Hold Investors Can Love
- 3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
- Bullish News May Push Vertex Pharmaceuticals Above 52-Week High
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.