Short Interest in Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Drops By 75.0%

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Digital Asset Monetary Network Stock Up 14.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DATI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,958. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.11.
About Digital Asset Monetary Network
