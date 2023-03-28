Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Rises By 136.0%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a growth of 136.0% from the February 28th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVII. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 372,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 158,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVII traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. 5,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,552. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

