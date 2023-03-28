Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Drops By 75.6%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the February 28th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of CHGCY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 82,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,268. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.59. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 30.12%.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

