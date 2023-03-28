Short Interest in CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Declines By 66.7%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CBB Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of CBBI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.56. CBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $13.50.
CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.02 million for the quarter.
CBB Bancorp Announces Dividend
CBB Bancorp Company Profile
CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBB Bancorp (CBBI)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.