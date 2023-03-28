Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Increases By 92.2%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the February 28th total of 25,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 237,362 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,529,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after buying an additional 220,667 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 484,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 76,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Capital Product Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Articles

