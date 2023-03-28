Short Interest in Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Expands By 147.6%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 147.6% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.03.

OTCMKTS:BZZUY remained flat at $11.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $12.00.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

