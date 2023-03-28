Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Rises By 69.3%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 69.3% from the February 28th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bunker Hill Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BHLL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 219,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,124. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Bunker Hill Mining has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.25.
Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile
